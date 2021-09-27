Darrel J. Launder age 84, of Whitehouse, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital surrounded by his children. Darrel was born in Dayton, OH on September 12, 1937, to Albun R. and Kathryn L. (Gorill) Launder.
Darrel married Suzanne Stolzer, the love of his life, on June 6, 1959. Darrel was employed in Management at the Lucas County Sanitary Engineer. He loved spending time with family and enjoyed hunting, bowling, working on cars and watching the Cleveland Browns. Darrel was instrumental in starting the EMS in Waterville and was a member of the Waterville Fire Department. Darrel served in the United States Marine Corp. Darrel was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg.
Surviving are his children, Rocky, Randy (Karen) and Rindy (Jeff) Crosby; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers, Rollin (Darlene) and Jan (Lynn) Launder. In addition to his parents, Darrel was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Sue Launder; brother, David and sister, Jacqueline Hayes.
Family and friends will be received at the Mason-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 PM. Prayers will begin in the funeral home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 9:45 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Rose Catholic Church, Perrysburg. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.