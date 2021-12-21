Darlene McCarthy Allen, 74, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully December 19, 2021 surrounded by her family.
She was first diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia, which led to a long time battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 3, 1947 to the late Daniel T. and Pauline (Patrick) McCarthy. On December 19, 1970 she married Neal E. Allen at St. Thomas More parish in Bowling Green.
She is survived by her husband, Neal and her children: David (Erin) Allen, Houston, TX, Jeffrey (Kevin Kenney) Allen, Cabin John, MD and Kelly Ayers (John) of Houston, TX; her grandchildren Baxter, Tate, Emerson, John and Teagan. She is also survived by her sister, Sandy (Ed) of Columbus; her brother, Dan (Mary) of Indianapolis and nieces and nephews.
Darlene graduated with a degree in Health and Physical Education from BGSU where she was a cheerleader for all four years. She received her Master’s Degree in Classroom Technology from BGSU. Darlene worked as a health educator and an elementary physical education teacher for the Bowling Green School System for 29 years and for the Cleveland School System for one year. She was a Lamaze educator for three years. She also served on the board for BGHS Blueliners, the BG Swim Club and was a member of the Conneaut PTO and the BGHS Boosters Club.
After retiring, she taught Silver Sneakers for St. Julian’s Gym for 3 ½ years. Darlene was also a volunteer at the Wood County Hospital and a member of the Wood County Hospital Guild. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Darlene attended St. John XXII in Perrysburg. She enjoyed spending time outside with her many gardens/flowers, reading, physical fitness/exercising and crocheting. Her greatest love in life was spending time with her husband, children and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of Cancer Research, the Aphasia Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday December 29, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday December 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John XXIII, 24250 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Father Herb Weber will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Additional visitation will be held Thursday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
The family is requesting that facial covering be worn in the funeral home and the church.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Allen family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.