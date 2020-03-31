Danny L. Kramer Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Mar 31, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Danny L. Kramer, 61, Toledo, diedd March 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesEight coronavirus cases confirmed in Wood CountyPerrysburg man who stole $234,000 from community center gets 7 years in prisonEMA daily update on coronavirus: Wood County has 10 cases12 coronavirus cases in Wood County Videos CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView