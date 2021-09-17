Danny Charles Courtney, 75, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away September 16, 2021. He was born July 20, 1946 in Bowling Green to the late Alva W. and Ruth O. (Dennis) Courtney.
Danny was a graduate of Otsego High School and went on to attend Bowling Green State University and The Ohio State University. Danny served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a Medical Specialist. He worked as a nurse Anesthesiologist in Virginia and at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green.
Danny attended Sonlight Church in Weston, Ohio. He was passionate about history and loved to travel around the world to see historical sites.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Michael, Kevin, Violet, Kathy, Sheri, Denny and Cheryl and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings George Courtney, Richard Courtney, Myrtle “Janie” Queen and Linda Thomas.
Danny’s funeral service will be held Tuesday September 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Pastor Doug Cooper will officiate. Interment will follow at Weston Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail. Visitation will be held Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Sonlight Church, 19920 Sand Ridge Road Weston, Ohio 43569.
