Daniel W. Welling, age 72, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Arizona. Daniel was born to Lowell and Ruth Welling and lived on the family farm in Pemberville for 55 years with his brother Bill. He also worked at Wood Lane Industries until his retirement. In 2003, Daniel moved to Phoenix, Arizona with his brother Bill to enjoy the weather and be closer to family. Daniel was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and also enjoyed going to the casino with his brother Bill.
Daniel is survived by his brother: Bill Welling, sister: Barbara Welling both of Phoenix, 1 Aunt and many cousins and Arizona friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Daniel will be laid to rest next to his parents in a graveside service in Troy Township Cemetery. Considerations for memorial contributions can be made to: Wood Lane Foundation, Inc. or Luther Home of Mercy, Williston, Ohio 43468. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com