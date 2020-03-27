Daniel L. Maidment, 73, a resident of Temecula, CA unexpectedly left this earthly life on March 24, 2020. He was born in Toledo, OH on January 4, 1947 to Mearl and Delores (Damm) Maidment. He grew up in Wood County, OH, spending most of his life in Bowling Green, OH. He graduated from BGHS in 1965 and from BGSU in 1969. He married Sharon Boroff in Fostoria, OH on July 6, 1968. Together they raised two daughters, Dawn (Mark) Knoeller and Amy Maidment. His wife and daughters survive him.
After college graduation, he spent two years in the Army and remained a proud veteran to his dying day. He was very patriotic and particularly enjoyed the aircraft and stories of the WWII era.
After his stint in the Army, he and family moved to Colorado Springs, CO where he maintained a successful real estate brokerage. After moving to California, he became affiliated with REMAX United of San Diego, CA where his daughter, Amy, joined him in the business.
His interest and hobbies included being of service to anyone in need, bike riding and collecting, drone piloting, video recording and editing, social media and genealogy. He loved cooking and eating his creations. He was devoted to his dogs and grand-dogs and they were frequently pictured together on his Facebook posts. He enjoyed returning to Bowling Green at fall harvest time where he treasured the time hauling grain to the elevator. Those annual returns to his roots also rejoined him with classmates and friends from kindergarten forward!
He was very active in the 412 Church in Murrieta, CA. He was well loved among the congregants and did all the video recording, editing and posting the services to YouTube for those that couldn’t attend. His faith was paramount in his life and he was not hesitant to express it to anyone.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, stepmother, Marjorie Maidment, and one great-niece. Survivors include his sister, Ruth Ann (Alan) Kramer of Bowling Green, Dorothy (Don) Robasser of Orlando, FL and Richard (Marisa) Maidment of Perrysville, OH along with 7 nieces and nephews, 14 great-nieces and nephews, and 21 cousins.
Due to the current Covid19 restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled for a future date. A California obituary can also be viewed at www.berry-bellandhall.com. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to 412 Church, 41831 Mcalby Ct b, Murrieta, CA 92562 or Animal Friends of the Valleys, 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595