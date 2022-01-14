Daniel L. Hoile
December 5, 1951 – January 7, 2022
Daniel L. Hoile “Dan”, 70, of Custar, Ohio passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at Banner Desert Medical Center, Mesa, Arizona. Dan was born on December 5, 1951 to the late Charles and Rose (Olwick) Hoile, in Bowling Green, Ohio. He married Susan (Baker) on December 30, 1970, and they shared 51 amazing years together.
Dan worked very hard to provide for his family by becoming an accomplished Colonel in the United States Air Force. He retired in 2003 as the Former commander of the Air Force ROTC Detachment at BGSU. He achieved many successes in life by being a great role model, helping others along the way, and very seldom letting things get him down. He was one of the most humble, generous, down-to-earth people you could meet. His insatiable love for life, family and friends, accompanied by his playful sense of humor, made him the type of guy everyone enjoyed being around.
It is extremely rare to find someone that genuinely cares about you without another agenda. He was a person that wants to see you achieve your dreams, encourages you to grow and is there at any time with a simple phone call. Dan Hoile was that person.
He was a spiritual man and involved in many church activities at St. Louis Catholic Church in Custar, OH. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping with his Winnebago friends, and traveling the world. He was an amazing woodworker and there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Susan (Baker); son, Michael (Francie); daughter, Melissa (Billy) Malak and adored grandson Connor. Also surviving are his siblings, Bill, Jim, Sister Joyce, O.S.F., Ron (Kris), Dolly (Bob), Chuck (Dianne), and Paul (Emily); and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Charlotte, Barb, Patty, and sisters-in-law, Ruby and Linda.
He was loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. We must refuse to allow the tragedy of his death negate the beauty of his life and the impact he had on those around him.
A funeral mass will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar with Fr. David Tscherne officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-5 & 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, Ohio and from 1-2 p.m., Monday at the church prior to the mass.
The family suggests memorials to St. Louis Catholic School.
Messages and memories can be left at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.