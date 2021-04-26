Daniel C. Koder, age 70, passed away peacefully although unexpectedly April 24, 2021.
He was born on April 25, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Carlton “Cot” and Jonellan Koder. He married his best friend and the love of his life, Barbara, in June of 1974.
He retired from Jeep in 2014 after 30 years of employment.
Dan was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend.
He loved playing cards, listening to music, camping, bowling, the Detroit Tigers, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Although he truly enjoyed all of these things, it was his family and friends he held most dear.
He proudly serviced his country in the United States Navy from 1969-1975, stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Barbara; his 3 children: Joni (Chad) Kervin, Teri (Pete) Hoersten, and Jacquelyn (Justin) Matthews; his 9 grandchildren (who he loved tremendously) Paige, Hannah, Aaron, Shane, Ethan, Aiden, Ava, Emma, and Ella; and his brother Jeffrey Koder.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother Michael Koder.
The family would like to thank Wood County Deputy Padisak for all of his efforts, care, and concern, the Bowling Green 1st Responders for their heartfelt efforts, along with the night shift staff in the Emergency Department at Wood County Hospital for their care of him as well as all their efforts. A special thanks also goes out to the Eagles family Local #2180 for their generosity and love.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 11 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 1 p.m. at Deck- Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held the following day, April 30, 2021, at noon at Restlawn Memorial Park.
The services for Daniel will be streamed live via the Hanneman Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Those attending the services in person will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Autism Society of Northwest Ohio, as Dan was passionate of Autism Research.