Dan L. Henry, of Perrysburg, 63, passed away at his home on Friday, December 3, 2021. He was born September 1, 1958 in Toledo, Ohio to Donald and Caroline (Meek) Henry. Dan shared his life with Patricia J. Hollers since 1989 and on September 19, 2013 he married Patty in Bowling Green, OH. Dan and Patty have celebrated 24 years together.
Dan worked in construction at Rudolph Libbe for 17 years before he retired. He later worked as a forklift operator in shipping and receiving for Autoneum 11 years before he finally retired altogether. He was a member of Five Point Steam Threshers, he enjoyed building steam engines as a hobby. He also enjoyed traveling, working in his shop tinkering and just staying busy. His greatest love was his family especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Patty, Dan is survived by his daughter: Rosie Henry of Fremont. Father: Donald Henry of Perrysburg. Stepdaughters: Heather Czlapinski of Toledo, April (Chris) Baker of Northwood and Jenna (Andy Hoot) Czlapinski of Perrysburg. Grandchildren: Julie, Josh, Courtney, Ryan, Chastity (Damon), Connor and great-grandson: Tyler. Brother: Rick (Karen) Henry and sister: Bonnie (Dan) Restle both of Perrysburg. He was preceded in death by his mother Caroline.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 with a Funeral Service 11 a.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 West Main Street, Luckey. Interment will be in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, Ohio. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Five Point Steam Threshers. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.