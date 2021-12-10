Dale W. Marsh age 65, of Woodville, Ohio passed on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Parkview Care Center, Fremont, OH. He was born on August 29, 1956 in Oregon, OH to Ronald and Mary Ann (Armbruster) Marsh. In his spare time Dale enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Dale is survived by his mother: Mary Marsh of Lemoyne, brothers: Robert (Rhonda) Marsh of Luckey, Mark Marsh of Stony Ridge, John Marsh of Lemoyne, sisters: Carol Corl of Millbury and Sandy (Larry) Minarik of Genoa. He was preceded in death by his father: Ronald.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 4-7 PM at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Woodville
where funeral services will be conducted on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 11 AM. Officiating will be Rev. Robert Noble. Burial will be in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey. Memorial contributions may be given to: Southern Care Hospice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement or share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.