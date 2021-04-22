Dale E. Snyder, 63, of North Baltimore, passed away at 2:13 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born on February 3, 1958, in Bowling Green to Harold and Sondra “Sue” (Samuels) Snyder. He married the love of his life Kristina Sterling on August 21, 1976, and she survives.
Dale is also survived by his mother, Sondra “Sue” Snyder of Findlay; sons: Dwayne Snyder of Findlay and Timothy (Bobby) Snyder of Findlay; daughters: Trina (Nathan) Puchta of Findlay and Sue Ellen (Brian) Bracy of Findlay; brothers: Harry (Beth) Snyder of Findlay, Lennie (Kathie) Snyder of Findlay and Ronnie (Trudy) Snyder of Findlay; sister, Bonnie Snyder of MI; grandchildren: Nicholas (Taylor) Puchta, Noah Snyder, Mackaela Puchta, Macade Puchta, Eli Shepherd and Logan Bracy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Snyder; and a sister, Brenda Kay Snyder.
Dale retired from Automated Building Components, and previously had worked at Norbalt Rubber Company. He was a 1977, graduate of Van Buren High School. He enjoyed old cars, attending car shows, and restoring old cars, especially the Maverick he and his son restored together. Dale enjoyed karaoke, his beloved Chihuahua dogs, but most of all he loved being with his family.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.
Visitation will be held from 1:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, N. Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to a Smith-Crates Funeral Home and/or Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.