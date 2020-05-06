Dale D. Stover, 78, of Maumee, Ohio and formerly of Bowling Green passed away May 5, 2020. He was born August 7, 1941 in Bowling Green to the late Gordon H. and Frances I. (Copeland) Stover. He married Lois I. Kailing, daughter of Leo and Marie Kailing of Reed City, Michigan on November 24, 1961.
Along with his wife of 58 years, Lois, Dale is survived by his daughter Barbara J. (Bruce) Klein of Sandusky, Ohio, granddaughter Erin N. Navarre of Sandusky, Ohio and great-granddaughter Chloe E. Shepherd of Huron, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Susan, sister E. Laurene (Fred) Hoskinson and brother Jerry E. Stover.
Dale work as the superintendent of buildings and grounds for Bowling Green City Schools for 25 years and as a parts manager at Donaldson Ford in Maumee for 20 years. He was a private pilot and enjoyed building and working with model trains and planes. He was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders and spent 25 years traveling around the United States on his motorcycle with his wife Lois, reaching 48 states. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed target shooting. Dale was an avid reader and loved woodworking and biking. His greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with his family, especially his granddaughter and great-granddaughter.
Services for Dale will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
