Dagmar "Dommie" A. Wickiser, 90, formerly of Ashland Ohio, passed away Saturday May 14th 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living Bowling Green Ohio.
She was born in 1931 to Charles F. and Anna M. Laser near the small rural community of Ganges Ohio. She was the youngest in a large family of 8 children. She resided in that area during her childhood and graduated from Union Rural High School, Richland County Ohio in 1949.
Dagmar was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years William W. Wickiser who died December 25, 2019.
Surviving are children Laurann K. Brown (Frank A. Shoemaker) of Okemos, Michigan, Andrew W. Wickiser of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Joni L. Rognon of East Lansing Michigan. Also surviving are grandchildren Ashley Brown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Rylan Rognon of East Lansing Michigan, and Niles Rognon of East Lansing Michigan.
Dommie and Bill settled in Ashland, Ohio and owned the same home on E. Walnut Street for nearly 60 years. They raised a family of three children there during the 60s and 70s.
Dagmar was retired from the Ashland Public Library where she had worked for many years.
Upon retirement Dommie and Bill enjoyed traveling, especially to Michigan to visit their daughters and grandchildren. They also enjoyed hosting their grandchildren in Ashland for holidays and visits.
Dommie's interests included reading, cooking, sewing, shopping, music, and decorating the house - especially painting rooms.
Memorial donations can be made to a charity of choice.
