D.C. Weaver “Chris”, 62, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 3, 2020. He was born April 21, 1958 in Bowling Green to Dean and Betty (Tober) Weaver.
Chris was a 1976 graduate of Bowling Green High School. He worked as a mechanic for Al Smith and now Thayer for nearly 26 years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and watching NASCAR races. His greatest joy in life came from the time he spent drinking beer with his family and friends.
He is survived by his significant other Lisa Fransisco, children Chad Weaver (Shari Fisher) of Jerry City, Ohio, Jodie (Kevin) Borders of Bowling Green, Ohio and Steven (Michelle) Weaver of Risingsun, Ohio and step-son’s Denny Hutchison Jr. of Risingsun, Ohio and Brian Hutchison of Bowling Green, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren David, Jaqulynn, Simon, Emma, Kammie, Jay, Preston, Brian Jr., Lydia, Tim and Addison, sister Rose Hograven and brothers Dan (Darlene) Weaver, Don Weaver and Darryl (Karen) Weaver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Jennifer Weaver and brother Dana Weaver.
A celebration of his life will be held all day and all night Saturday August 8, 2020 at his home 15170 Liberty Hi Road Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. The family welcomes you to stop by at any time. His ashes will be spread at sunset. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
