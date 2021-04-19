Cynthia Lynn Veryser “Cindy,” 48, of Cygnet, and formerly Maumee, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021.
She was born on March 2, 1973 to Nancy (Hammerstein) Pawlecki and the late John Pawlecki in Toledo, Ohio. She married Tim Veryser on August 16, 1996 and he survives her in Cygnet.
Cindy is also survived by her children: Ashley Veryser of Monument Beach, Mass.; Anna, Noah, Anthony and Thomas Veryser. all of Cygnet, Ohio; sister Cheryl (Chad) Lee; brother Jeff (Brooke) Pawlecki; brother-in-law Joe (Julie) Veryser; goddaughter Olivia Lee; several nieces, one nephew and her dog Maisie.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father John Pawlecki.
Cindy graduated from Maumee High School in 1992 and was the owner of her own bakery called Simply Cindy’s. She was a member of The Holy Family Catholic Church in North Baltimore. She was well know and well respected in the Elmwood community. She loved to go to all of her children’s school activities.
Cindy loved animals, was very involved with Elmwood FFA, and won a number of awards at the Wood County Fair for her baking. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial contribution in Cindy’s honor may be gifted to the family via the “Help for The Veryser Family” GoFundMe page. https://gofund.me/a8e2c8af.
Visitation for Cindy will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. with a vigil service starting at 7 p.m. at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Cindy’s Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. at The Holy Family Catholic Church, 115 E. Cherry St, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872.
Interment will immediately follow at Weaver Cemetery, North Baltimore, Ohio.
Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Cindy’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.