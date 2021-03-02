Cynthia D. Obrecht, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in her home in Bowling Green, Ohio. Cindy was born March 5, 1954 in Worcester, MA to Henry and Janet Dumas. She was a 1972 graduate of Bartlett High School in Webster, MA and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in English and Education from Heidelberg College in 1976. She graduated from the University of Toledo in 1988 with a Master’s Degree in Education.
Cindy had a lifetime career as an educator. She taught English in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, Marion, Ohio and Genoa, Ohio. She ended her career in Monroe, Michigan, first being an Assistant Principal at Monroe High School and later being Principal at Monroe Middle School. Cindy retired in 2002 to the banks of the Maumee River near Bowling Green, Ohio. During her last six years, Cindy volunteered as the handler of her therapy dog, ABY. Cindy and ABY were familiar faces at many local schools, assisted living facilities and the Cleveland Clinic. Cindy especially enjoyed her days with ABY at Wayne Trail Elementary School. She was also an active member of Waterville Community Church.
Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Joel Obrecht of Bowling Green, OH; mother, Janet Dumas of Scarborough, ME; sisters, Pamela Dumas-Minchoff (Brian) of Plattsburg, NY, Kathy Dumas (Chris Collins) of Old Orchard Beach, ME and Sandra Dumas of Kissimmee, FL; Godson and nephew, CJ Minchoff (Stacie), and their children, Jordanne and Brady of Plattsburg, NY; niece, Michele Hilleary (Joe) and grandnephew, Josh of Grove City, OH; aunts, Virginia Goulet of Bradenton, FL, Joan Dumas of Southbridge, MA, and Elfriede Arsenault of Almonte Springs, FL; and special friends, Sue and Thom Stanley, Sheila and Terry Campbell, Shellie McNight, Jeff Bunck, Natalie Ginter and Bev and Dave Westrick. Preceding her in death were her father, Henry M. Dumas and brother, Henry N. Dumas.
Celebrations of Cindy’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Waterville Community Church, 8217 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH 43566, the Crohns and Colitis Foundation, www.chrohnscolitisfoundation/org/donate/honors-and-memorials, or Therapy Dogs International, Chapter 122 c/o N. Tasler, 6861 Wycliffe Dr. Whitehouse, OH 43571. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.