Craig Michael Hammon, 67, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021.
He was born in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Delbert and Helen Hammon. He graduated from Defiance High School in 1972 and attended The Ohio State University. At OSU he was a part of The Marching Band from 1972-1976. He worked for the State of Ohio as an auditor from 30 plus years. Craig always worked hard to make sure his family had what they needed and more. He enjoyed watching OSU football games, computers, gaming, photography and spending time with his grandsons.
He will be lovingly missed by his children: William Hammon and Kimberly (Brian) Lloyd; grandsons: Nicholas and Christopher; his fur-grandbabies: Perry and Roxie; and his ex-wife, Nancy Hammon. Craig was preceded in death by his brother Doug.
Memorial contribution in his honor to the OSU Marching Band Fund, PO Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271-0811. A Celebration of Life service for Craig will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com