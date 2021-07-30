Craig was born June 12, 1966 in Toledo, Ohio and died on July 23, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Fred Householder of Bowling Green. He is survived by his mother, Darlene Householder of Bowling Green, Brother Darin Householder, a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, Sister Ramona Householder-Murray of Nashville, TN; His son, Logan & Logan’s new Bride Julia (Parker) Householder of Columbus, Ohio; his daughter Oaklee Householder of Cincinnati and his former wife Kelly (Knauss) Robinson & Husband Brian of Cincinnati.
Craig graduated from Bowling Green High School. He played Youth Hockey continuing thru HS Club hockey and participated in many Ice Horizons skating shows. His son Logan and he became refs for youth hockey games in Columbus, continuing his love of Hockey - He was an Avid Red Wings fan.
He served his country in the Navy and after serving had a career as a Technical Solutions Architect in computers. Both of these jobs allowed him to Travel the world - another passion of his.
Craig was a member of the Masonic and Shriner organizations.
There will be no service or memorial as Craig wished a private ceremony with his ashes placed in the Ocean where he can continue to travel.
In lieu of flowers Craig has asked for donations to be made to the Bowling Green Youth Hockey Association, PO Box 123, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.