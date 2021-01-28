Cora Lou Garner, age 80, was surrounded by family as she went to be with the Lord, January 27, 2021. Cora was born to the late Daniel and Dora (Blevins) Keeton May 3, 1940 in South Webster Ohio. Cora was preceded in death by her husband Murrel Garner Sr. who passed September 8, 2000 and her son, Robert Lee Garner who passed in 1996; as well as parents; siblings, Lonnie Keeton, Gladys Knapp, Alberta Clere, Danny “Junior” Keeton, Dorothy Grayson, and Luevinnie Ellis.
Cora is survived by children, Murrel Garner Jr., Louetta (Devin) Sutton, and MaryLou (Timothy) Evans; brothers, Willie (Mary) Keeton and Douglas (Ann) Keeton; sisters, Juanita Johnson-Brown and Janet Wallace; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Cora was a very proud Christian, she was pastor for 35 years at various churches. She had graduated from bible college. She was a member of Espyville Community Baptist. Cora also hosted a prayer line on Central Ohio Broadcasting “TV 39 Marion”. She enjoyed sewing, being a homemaker, and reading scripture. Cora also was a foster parent for many years. Most importantly was her love for God, and secondly the love she carried for each of her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Visiting hours are at Victory in Truth Friday January 29, from 2PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM. Services are Saturday at 11AM with Pastor Jordan Herb officiating. Memorials may be made to the Espyville Community Baptist Church. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com