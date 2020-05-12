Constance Jean Love “Connie Jean”, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away May 7, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1937 to the late Hank and Francis (Zeltner) Ramey in Bowling Green.
Connie Jean is survived by her daughters: Tracy Swartz of Bowling Green; Glee Swartz of Bowling Green; Tara Swartz of Findlay; and Rihana York of Fort Cobb, OK; son Greg Montgomery of Bowling Green; and grandchildren: Caroline Swartz and Katherine Swartz. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter Jill Swartz.
Connie Jean graduated from Bowling Green High School and attended Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma. She went on to work for the City of Lawton for 20 years. She enjoyed playing BINGO and taking trips to Las Vegas.
Memorial Contributions in Connie Jean’s honor may be gifted to Bridge Hospice Care Center.
Services for Connie Jean will be private
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
