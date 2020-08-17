Connie Ziss of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 13, 2020 in her home. She was born October, 29th 1950 in Bowling Green to the late Charles and Mary (Swartz) Ziss.
A lifelong resident of Wood County, Connie graduated from BGSU with a degree in Psychology & Sociology. She worked for the Social Security Department, American Lincoln, and Meant 2 Bead. She also loved animals, especially strays, and did dog grooming.
When she was 20, she traveled to California in a van with her 2 best dogs, Kirby & Izzy. She also traveled to music venues, saw The Beatles live, supported the Blues Club, vacationed with the “Princesses”, dined with the “Dinner Club”, and was a 45 year loyal attendee of the “Harvest Party.”
She was a DJ for the WBGU 88.1 Blues Breakfast as the “Atomic Mama” and supported all musicians with her “ Blues News Calendar” listing all live music events locally & abroad.
She reached out to others and impacted their lives with her generosity and her total acceptance of them. She was “Great Auntie” to many of her friends’ kids and brought endless smiles to others. Her laugh will be sorely missed. Without a doubt she would want to thank many in the Blues and Bowling Green communities for including her as family and making her feel special. She made so many others feel special.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
The Blues Breakfast August 15th Tribute Show to Connie can be heard here: https://soundcloud.com/user-109856596/connies-blues-breakfast-tribute-august-15th-2020
In memory of Connie, contributions can be made to The Black Swamp Blues Society, The Diabetes Foundation, and supporting your favorite artists.