Connie Maxine Bradley, 68, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. She was born on May, 15, 1952 to the late Virgil and Beulah (Eckel) Jones in Perrysburg, Ohio. She married Curt Roger Bradley on September 9, 1988 and they were married until he passed away on August 13, 2013.
Connie is survived by siblings: James V. (Rose) Jones of Bowling Green; Wilbert (Chris) Jones of Houston TX; Sharon (Marion) Kerr of Perrysburg; and Richard (Loretta) Jones of Perrysburg; goddaughter Tammie Waynick; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents; husband; and brother Robert Jones.
Connie worked for the Wood County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher for several years. She was active in the Red Hat Society, and enjoyed all types of crafts, and crocheting.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be gifted to the Wood County Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.
A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held at Connie’s brother Richard Jones’s residence, 6285 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, on Sunday, June 13, 2021 starting at 2:00 PM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com