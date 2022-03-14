Connie M. Tolles, 78, of McClure, Ohio passed peacefully at CHP Hospice in Defiance, Ohio on March 11, 2022.
She was born on June 7, 1943 to Sam and Ruby King in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Connie is survived by her son Scott Tolles of Toledo; grandson Jesse J. (Jessica) Tolles Sr., of McClure, and three great grandchildren: Jesse Tolles II, and Collin Tolles of Bowling Green, and Nevaeh Tolles of McClure.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband Marvin “Ray” Tolles.
Connie spent her childhood on the family farm in McClure and spent most of her life as a nurse and Director of Nursing at the Grand Rapids Care Center. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Marvin. Connie was an avid animal lover and especially loved her little dog Pepe. She will always be remembered in our hearts.
Per Connie’s wishes, private graveside services will be held. She will be laid to rest beside Marvin at Hockman Cemetery in McClure.
Memorial contributions in Connie’s honor may be gifted to the Damascus Township-McClure Fire Rescue Department, 205 Main St., McClure, OH 43534.
Hanneman Funeral Home-Grand Rapids is honored to serve Connie’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.