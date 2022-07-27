Cole Alan Genson, of Pemberville, OH passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 22, 2022 in Pemberville. He was born on May 3, 2006 in Bowling Green, OH to Kevin R. and Emily N. (Bruns) Genson.

Cole had just completed the 9th grade as a freshman at Eastwood High School and was looking forward to his upcoming sophomore year. He had a passion for Legos, anything Captain America, as well as playing video games. He was becoming an amazing photographer and had just completed one of his numerous videos for Tik Tok. Cole loved riding his motor bike and it was amongst his greatest pastimes to do so. He loved spending time with his family and friends and he will always hold a special place in their hearts.