Cole Alan Genson, of Pemberville, OH passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 22, 2022 in Pemberville. He was born on May 3, 2006 in Bowling Green, OH to Kevin R. and Emily N. (Bruns) Genson.
Cole had just completed the 9th grade as a freshman at Eastwood High School and was looking forward to his upcoming sophomore year. He had a passion for Legos, anything Captain America, as well as playing video games. He was becoming an amazing photographer and had just completed one of his numerous videos for Tik Tok. Cole loved riding his motor bike and it was amongst his greatest pastimes to do so. He loved spending time with his family and friends and he will always hold a special place in their hearts.
Left to cherish Cole’s memory is his mother: Emily Genson, sister: Sami Genson both of Pemberville. Maternal grandparents: Jerry and Elaine Bruns of Bowling Green. Paternal grandparents: David and Dixie Genson of Grand Rapids. Godmother: Pamula Bittner of Bowling Green. Godfather: Ed Irwin of Bowling Green, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Kevin Genson and his best friend Luke Haas.
Family and friends will be received 2-7 p.m., Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. A Funeral Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Drive, Bowling Green. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until time of service. Officiating will be, Pr. Rob Spicer. Interment will be in Webster Township Cemetery, Scotch Ridge, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The family (C/O Emily Genson). Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.