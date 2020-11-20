Cody D. Rahe, age (31), of Bradner, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born on May 2, 1989 in Oregon, OH to Randal and Cathy (Smithey) Rahe. He was a 2008 graduate of Eastwood High School, and later received his Associate Degree from Owens Community College. He was recently married on October 31, 2020, to the love of his life, Megan Alyssa Turner, in Defiance Ohio. Saturday, was to be the start of their honeymoon and their life together. Cody worked with his father at RBR Concrete in Pemberville, as a concrete finisher for the past 15 years. He was a member of the Cement Masons Local 886 and the Sons of the American Legion #183 in Pemberville. He was an avid sports fan which included: the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Detroit Tigers. Cody enjoyed playing golf, coaching softball with his wife Megan at Fremont Ross High School, and coaching junior
high basketball. He also enjoyed spending time with his goldendoodle k-9 pal Scarlet. However, Cody’s favorite pastime was spending time with family and being with his friends.
In addition to his Newlywed wife, Megan, Cody is survived by his father and mother: Randal and Cathy Rahe of Pemberville. Brothers: Brett Rahe of Pemberville and Trent (Stephanie) Rahe of New Bremen, OH. Maternal grandmother: Joanne Smithey of IN. Nephew: Chase Barringer, niece: Carleigh Barringer, both of Bradner. Niece: Elsie Rahe, niece and Goddaughter: Evelyn Rahe, both of New Bremen, OH. Father and mother-in-law: Rob and Chris Turner, brother-in-law: Derek (Cheyann) Turner, sister-in-law: Caroline Turner, nephew: Decklan Turner, maternal grandparents-in-law; Butch and Carol Eitniear, paternal grandparents-in-law: Bob and Nicki Turner, all of Defiance. As well as, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather: James Smithey and paternal grandparents: Don and Doris Rahe.
Cody will be laid to rest in a Public Graveside Service, 1:00 - 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Pemberville Union Cemetery, 16800 Fish Road, Pemberville, OH. Officiating, will be Rev. David Brobston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to the: Eastwood Educational Foundation or Fremont Ross Girls Softball. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com