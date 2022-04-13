Clyde Steven Milligan, 63, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday April 10, 2022. He was born February 18, 1959 in Bowling Green to the late Norman and Catherine (Wilhelm) Milligan.
He spent his childhood in Custar, Ohio participating in Boy Scouts, 4-H and as a pitcher in little league baseball. He was a 1977 graduate of Bowling Green High School/Penta County Construction Program. He was a skilled carpenter and worked at BGSU and Waste Oil business. He was an avid Indianapolis 500 Race Fan, loved watching baseball, and spending time fishing. He enjoyed scuba diving, snorkeling, water skiing and many trips to Jamaica.
Clyde’s pride and joy were his children. He loved attending their sporting events and activities and was extremely proud of all their personal accomplishments.
He is survived by his children Cole Milligan (fiancé Kaiti) of Rossford, Ohio, Matthew (Amanda) Milligan of Rudolph, Ohio, and Marissa (Brady) Munger of Belleville, Michigan, their mother Daphne Milligan, Bowling Green, and Grandson Elijah Milligan. Also surviving are siblings Norma Kay (Douglas) Baisinger of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Judy (Art) Myerholtz of Bowling Green, Paul (Cheryl) Milligan of Riceville, Tennessee, and Laura (Paul) Johnson of Bowling Green. He had a special place in his heart for his many nieces, nephews, and friends. Clyde was kindhearted and always put people first.
He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Catherine Milligan and brother Brent Milligan.
Clyde’s funeral service will be held on Monday April 18, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, 408 West Wooster St. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Custar, Ohio. Visitation will be held Monday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to BG Youth Baseball.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Milligan family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.