Clyde “Gene” Doll, age 87, of Pemberville, OH, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Bowling Green Manor. Gene was born June 27, 1934 in Green Springs, OH to Clyde L. and Mable I. (Dudrow) Doll. On October 15, 1955 he married Janice Damschroder in Angola, IN. Gene and Janice have raised 6 children and celebrated nearly 67 years of marriage together.
Gene worked in various capacities throughout the years, most recently at Speck Sales where he retired from. He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Luckey, and was often seen helping with the church’s community dinners. He also enjoyed trapshooting, fishing and a collector of various memorabilia. He was an avid sport fan particularly of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
In addition to his wife Janice, Gene is survived by his children: Wendy (William) Hogue of FL, Lori (Terry) Speck of Perrysburg, Randy (Diane) Doll of Dowling, Kevin (Kim) Doll of North Ridgeville, OH, Ron Doll of Oak Harbor, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jeff Doll, sister, Norma Chambers and brother, Roger Doll.
Family and friends will be received for a time of visitation from 3-4:30 p.m., with a memorial service at 4:30- p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Faith United Methodist Church, 111 Main Street Luckey, OH. A bereavement meal will be served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the services. Officiating will be Rev. Peter Johnston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Faith United Methodist Church (Scholarship Fund). The family would like to thank the staff at Bowling Green Manor for their care and kindness of Gene. Those wishing to express their condolences, share a photo or memory may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com