Cloyce Leroy Clifton, 79, of Fostoria, formerly of Wayne, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 13th, 1943, at his grandparents’ house outside of Wayne, Oh, and went to Elmwood High School where he excelled in football. Cloyce graduated in 1961 and went straight into the U.S. Navy. In his 4 years as a parachute rigger, he served 3 tours in Vietnam on the USS Oriskany, USS Hancock and the USS Ticonderoga. Cloyce was deeply proud of his service despite the traumas he witnessed. He loved visiting Whidbey Island Naval Station when in Washington. He had fond memories of his service there.
On December 11, 1971, He married Alyce Henry in which they just celebrated 50 years. Cloyce came into the marriage with two children Robert and Rhonda . He also was a step-father to Alyce’s son Mike Heater. Together they had Jon. As a family they adopted Denene Shane. He raised many different animals and organically grew crops of corn, soybeans, oats and alfalfa hay. We think he enjoyed bailing hay on the hottest days of summer. Cloyce also worked 28 years at Honeywell (Autolite) but had to retire due to health concerns. He was a proud member of the Fostoria Masonic Temple where he served briefly as the chaplain. He had a strong faith and enjoyed doing Walks through the Woods with youth groups. His happiest times were hosting cookouts with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Eileen, brother-in-laws Bill Henry and Ray Hitchcock, grandchildren Dillon St Clair and Justin Kerby. He is survived by his wife Alyce, children Rob (Kelli), Rhonda (Greg), Jon (Jenni), Denene (Ken) and Mike, 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Kathy, Linda, Amy, Donna, Vickie and the Heartland Promedica Hospice team for helping greatly in his last days.
Friends will be received from 2:00 – 4:00 PM & 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, with a Masonic Service beginning at 7:30 PM. Additional Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ron Merritt & Chaplain Mary Jo Brey officiating. Burial will be at Jerusalem Cemetery near New Riegel, where military honor’s will be performed by the New Riegel American Legion Post # 354. Immediately following, a bereavement luncheon will be held at the Albert Bowe American Legion in Bradner. Cloyce’s family would like to request for everyone to dress in casual attire with flannels, Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Buckeye’s, or the US Navy to honor Cloyce. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Heartland Hospice or New Hope Church in Wayne, OH. Online condolences may be sent to Cloyce’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.