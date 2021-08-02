Clorinda J. Heller, 58, of Bowling Green and formerly of Hoytville, passed away at 10:55 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at Wood Lane Residential, Bowling Green. She was born on September 26, 1962, in Bowling Green to the late Richard E., Sr. and Nancy J. (Kline) Heller.
Clorinda is survived by her sister, Jane (Dan) Leader of Hoytville; brother, Larry (Mary) Heller, Sr. of Hoytville; nieces and nephews: Josh, Steven, Becky, Larry Jr., Danny, Brandi, Dylan, Monica and Kelly; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Clorinda had previously been employed with Wood Lane Industries. She had participated in the Special Olympics in her younger years and received a gold medal. She enjoyed bowling, loved cats and the color purple.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wood Lane Residential, Bowling Green.