Clinton D. Chamberlin of Toledo Ohio, age 62, passed away at Heartland of Perrysburg, under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was led to the comfort of God by Sister Maxine Young. He was born on July 11, 1958 in Wauseon Ohio to Paul R and Doris E(Doyle) Chamberlin.
Clinton attended Otsego High School and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He could always lead friends to the “Catfish hole” near the Old Streetcar Bridge. He enjoyed model trains and listening to classic rock music.
Clinton was preceded in death by his parents, Paul R & Doris E Chamberlin, brothers, Paul (David), John, Lester, and Glenn Chamberlin. He is survived by brother Tom Chamberlin, sisters, Rosemary (Bill) Bluemenschein, Dorothy (Ed) Snyder, Linda (John) Williams, Carol (Carl)Hickman, Charlotte (Dallis) Lusk.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Any memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.