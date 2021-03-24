Cleva “Tody” Brown of Maumee, Ohio, passed away at her home at The Lakes of Monclova on March 23, 2021. She was born on July 23, 1932 in Fremont, Ohio, the daughter of Henry G. and Cleva (Weller) Frey. Tody was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School, class of 1950, and attended Bowling Green State University for one year. She married Robert “Bob” Brown on May 4, 1951 and he predeceased her in 2001.
Tody was a devoted wife and mother, frequently moving the family around the Midwest when Bob was promoted and transferred. Tody was an excellent seamstress, baker and cook. She also enjoyed political life, accompanying Bob throughout his second career as an elected official. She loved music, reading and volunteering as a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Whitehouse, OH. Although she always denied it, Tody was a fine singer, frequently duetting with Julie Andrews as the turntable spun.
Tody is survived by her loving children, Timothy (Jan) Brown, Bowling Green, OH; Susan (Robert) Hansbarger, Savannah, Tennessee; David (Lizbeth) Brown, Whitehouse, OH; and Matthew (Mandy) Brown, Maumee, OH. She is also survived by siblings, Neal (Gretchen) Frey, Conneaut, OH, and Joan Scott, St. Louis, MO; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Robert, her parents, and her brothers Tex Frey and Harold Frey.
Tody’s funeral service will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church, 10610 Waterville St. Whitehouse, OH. The family will receive guest beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH.
Donations in Tody’s memory are encouraged to Hope United Methodist Church. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com