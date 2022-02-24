Clarence E. Spoerl, 73, of Carlisle Pa. passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on April 8, 1948 in Toledo Ohio to the late Clarence and Virginia Spoerl.
Clarence worked as a CPU Specialist at Pa. Farm Bureau. He was a graduate of Eastwood High School in 1966.
Surviving is his wife, Patricia ( Sanders) Spoerl of Carlisle; children, Java Parkerson, and Lee “Mystie” Hampton, adopted children, Mark and John Spoerl, eleven grandchildren, and brother, Ronald ( Carolyn) of VA. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Caroline Carpenter and Cynthia Clum.
Arrangements are being handled0 privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Mt Holly Springs, PA.
