Clarence (Bud) Oliver, age 84, of Jamestown, California died on March 2, 2020.
Bud was born in Toledo on October 31, 1936 to Clarence and Ruth Oliver. Of their six children Bud was the only boy.
He graduated from Atlanta High School in Atlanta, Michigan. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for four years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Shirley, Ann and Barbara.
He is survived by his loving wife Donna, sons Michael Barnhill of Reno, Nevada and Scott Brian Oliver of Jamestown, California, his sisters Joice Searfoss of Perrysburg, Ohio and Betty Lee Baldwin on Leeton, Missouri.
His wish was to be cremated.