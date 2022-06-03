Clarence A. Haas, age 87, of Stony Ridge, OH passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, OH. He was born on December 14, 1934 in Perrysburg, OH to Eugene and Elizabeth (Myers) Haas. On November 3, 1979 he married Maxine C. Haas at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge, OH. Clarence and Maxine blended their families and celebrated nearly 43 years of marriage together.
Clarence was the owner of Haas Service Station in Stony Ridge. He first started when it was Niedermeier’s Service Station, later becoming Niedermeier-Haas and in 1971 he and his brother “Speed” became the proud owners of Haas Service Station. In addition to his work at the service station, Clarence, worked as a fireman with the Troy Township Volunteer Fire Department. He started with Troy Twp., in 1964 and became the Fire Chief in 1976 for 26 years. In 2014 Clarence retired and was acknowledged following 50 years of service. His memberships included St. John’s Lutheran Church, the Stony Ridge Civic Club, Public Employee Retires and the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association, just to name a few. In his free time, Clarence enjoyed playing cards especially euchre. However, it was his family that remained his greatest joy.
In addition to his wife Maxine, Clarence is survived by his children: Steven (Jean) Haas, Terry (Vicki) Haas, Mary (Jack) Brinker, Cindy Leffler, Don Waters, Rusty Waters and Joel (Tracie) Waters. Grandchildren: Amanda (Luke) Swartz, Tom Clark, Nathan (Leah) Wiedenhoft, Kymberly (Jesse) Bragg, Thom (Samantha) Brinker, Casey (Ashley) Waters, Kaitlyn Cauley, Kathryn (Jake Miller) Brinker, Brandon Waters, Jessica (Chad) Frank, Joseph (Tyra) Leffler, Trenton (Melody Betancort) Waters and 16 great-grandchildren. Sister; Lois Padgett, mother of his children; Margaret Greulich Haas and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, great-grandchild; Ilex Bragg, brothers: Donald “Dee” and Eugene “Speed” Haas.
Family and friends will be received 1-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5520 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, OH. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Hughes. Interment will be in Troy Township Cemetery Luckey, OH. The family request that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of contributions to: St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Troy Twp., Volunteer Fire Department. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com