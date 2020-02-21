Clara “Della” Dempe, 71, North Baltimore, died Feb. 19, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 9:15 am
Clara “Della” Dempe, 71, North Baltimore, died Feb. 19, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Posted in Obituaries on Friday, February 21, 2020 9:15 am.
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]