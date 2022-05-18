Cindy L. Seem, age 65, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Wood Haven Health Care in Bowling Green. She was born on May 13, 1957, in Bowling Green to the late Arthur & Olive (Beckerleg) Galbraith. Cindy married Paul Seem on September 3, 1988, at the Mt. Zion UB Church.
Surviving Cindy is her loving husband, Paul; son, Mike (Leann) Lawson of Grand Rapids, Ohio; brothers, Rick (Barb) Galbraith of Bloomdale, Jeff (Robyn) Galbraith of Wayne; grandchildren, Keegan Bond, Collin Bond, Jayden Lawson, Alexa Lawson; and one great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Olive, and son, Jeremiah Bond.
Cindy was a 1975 graduate of Elmwood High School, and then worked at Cooper in Bowling Green for 34 years. She was a member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 Auxiliary, a member of the Mt. Zion UB Church, and among many hobbies, she enjoyed flowers & gardening, puzzles, and her greatest love in life was spending time with her family.
Friends will be received from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 PM on Saturday with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Burial will be at Graham Cemetery near Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 Auxiliary. Online condolences may be sent to Cindy’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.