On March 31, 2022, at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Christopher lost his battle with COVID. But he is now at peace in the presence of his Lord and Savior.
Born in Bowling Green, OH on February 7, 1958 to Phyllis and Duane (deceased) Valentine. His mother, Phyllis, still lives in Bowling Green.
Christopher graduated from Bowling Green High School. While in high school, Christopher particularly enjoyed singing with the Madrigals under the leadership of Jim Brown. Christopher then went west to Tulsa and graduated from Oral Roberts University. Work took him to Fort Myers, FL, New York City, Disneyworld in Orlando, FL, JC Penney in Plano, TX and finally to private business in Richardson, TX. Christopher considered himself an adopted Texan and loved the Dallas Cowboys, Texas BBQ and excellent golf courses
Christopher is survived in Richardson, TX by his wife Lesa, son Christopher, daughter Barbara and grandchild Ember.
All of Christopher’s siblings will dearly miss their brother. They include Christine (Jeff)Trautman, Seattle, WA Craig (Marcia)Valentine, Grand Rapids, OH Colleen Sanford, Whitehouse, OH Cathy (Charlie)Martin, Tampa, FL Carey (Judy)Valentine, Brownstown, MI
Christopher was also very close with his Uncle, Paul (Mary) Grant of Bowling Green, OH and many other extended family members.
On April 23, there will be a memory service for Christopher at the Murphy Road Baptist Church in Richardson, TX.