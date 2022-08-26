Christopher DiBenedetto, age 54 of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center. Chris fought a brave battle against cancer. He was born on March 11, 1968, in Sacramento, CA to Ralph and Ramona (Cedusky) DiBenedetto, Chris moved with his parents, at a very young age, to many states, and Asia, and even visited Europe. Chris was a 1986 graduate of Bowling Green Senior High school. He worked for Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits as a Key Account Manager for the Toledo area.
Chris was a long-time resident of Bowling Green, Ohio, and worked at the family restaurant. He loved cooking and serving in the community, so much so, that he opened his own restaurant DiBenedetto’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Bowling Green, where he met many friends. Chris was a member of the BGSU Falcon Club. Chris was a motorcycle enthusiast, who started riding motorcycles at a young age. His pride and joy was his Ducati Motorcycle. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, spending time outdoors, grilling and entertaining family and friends. He was truly a people person, and his friendship and smile will be dearly missed by many.