Christopher Alan Duncan, age 37, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1983 in Bowling Green to Jeffry Duncan & Brenda Niswander.
Surviving Chris is his mother, Brenda (Robert) Hammer of Wayne; father, Jeffry Duncan of Florida; sons, Brayden Alan Duncan & Carter Andrew Duncan; daughter, Zoey Mae Rathburn; brother, Jeffry (Courtney) Duncan of Van Wert; sister, Renee (Chris) Leemaster of Jerry City; grandparents, Dorothy Henry of Wayne, Robert & Arlene Hammer of Fostoria; nieces, Kennedy, Katelynn, Khloe, Paityn, Dakota, Cheyenne; and nephew, Joey. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard & Lela Duncan, and Robert Henry.
Chris was a 2002 Graduate of Elmwood High School. He then worked as a Welder for D.S. Brown Company in North Baltimore, and currently was working in the Construction Industry. In his spare time, Chris was a Volunteer Fire Fighter, and he enjoyed watching Ohio State Football, but his 2 passions were fishing and spending time with his family.
Due to Covid19 private services will be held at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. A public graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Zion Cemetery (corner of Reynolds Rd & Bays Rd Wayne, Ohio 43466) with Pastor Mike Soltis officiating. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to the Duncan Children Fund c/o Key Bank Bowling Green, Ohio. On-line condolences may be sent to Chris’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org