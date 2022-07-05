Christine Ann Rutherford, 74, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away July 2, 2022. She was born September 23, 1947 in Erie, Pennsylvania to the late Leon and Gertrude (Oleski) Zamierowski. She married Lawrence D. Rutherford on September 17, 1977 and he survives in Bowling Green.
Christine was a graduate of East High School in Erie, Pennsylvania. She worked at Hammermill Paper Company for 20 years and then continued her career at Flight Safety International.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Christine was kind and generous and was a devoted aunt, loving sister and the best wife.
Along with her husband of 44 years, Larry, Christine is survived by her step-daughter Wendy Willis, grandchildren Alexander Willis and Rebecca Willis, brothers Philip (Joy) Zamierowski and Mark Zamierowski and nieces Kalyn Zamierowski and Alyssa Zamierowski (Chris).
Services will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green, Ohio.
