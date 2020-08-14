Christina Shinew, 84, went home to be with The LORD on the afternoon of August 13, 2020. Christina passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the family farm, Rudolph, Ohio.
Christina was born on Dec 11, 1935 to Harlan J. Smith & Grace E. Smith, of Hoytville, Ohio where she was raised on a cattle farm. Christina’s parents preceded her in death along with her brother Peter P. Smith (2009) and her infant son Stephen Shinew (1957).
On Aug 7th, 1954 Christina married her loving husband of 66 years, Thomas D. Shinew, who survives along with her brother Phillip H. (Marna) Smith, sister Beverly (Mearl) May, children William (Julie) Shinew, Wilma (Stan) Shinew, Gary (Ginny) Shinew and Randy Shinew, along with 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Christina was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Findlay, Ohio.
Christina was widely known for her amazing baking skills which won her countless blue and purple ribbons at the Wood and Hancock County Fairs.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Smith-Crates Funeral Home in North Baltimore, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Portage Cemetery.
Memorials can be directed to Cherry Street Mission, 1501 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43604 in her memory, and online condolences can be shared by visiting www.coldrencrates.com.