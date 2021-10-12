Christian Matthew Shuck, 27, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away on October 8, 2021 in Bowling Green, OH.
He was born on August 29, 1994 in Findlay, OH to Tricia (Gower) Wilkins and she survives in Arlington, Ohio along with his stepfather Jeff Wilkins.
Christian is survived by his girlfriend, Miranda Albert of Bowling Green, Ohio, his son Lennon, brothers Tim Wilkins, Brandon Shuck, Joshua Wilkins and Jacob Wilkins and a sister Victoria Gruber. Christian’s loving grandparents survive him, as well, Jay and Donna Gower along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Christian was known for his ability to make others laugh and his fun loving personality. He enjoyed playing disc golf and poker with friends. Christian was a dedicated Green Bay Packers fans, as well. His other love were his 3 cats, that he shared with his girlfriend.
Christian will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Memorials for Christian can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-service-for-christian-shuck?qid=cdc93823f14d1fb50777116aca649ad2
A service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Houcktown United Methodist Church from 6-8 p.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay, Ohio.