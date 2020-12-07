Cheryll Mae Carroll, age 72 of Pemberville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born on July 21, 1948 to Clifford and Zelda (Spangler) Higley in Bryan, Ohio. On January 27, 1972 she married Thomas R. Carroll, who survives.
Cheryll was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was a 1966 graduate of Fairview High School, earned her Bachelor’s Degree from The University of Toledo, and worked as a Speech and Language Pathologist at Toledo Public Schools until her retirement in 2007. Cheryll is a proud survivor of Breast Cancer. She loved to spend time around the water, either the lake or the Gulf. She enjoyed tending to her flowerbeds, being with her pets, and going to garage sales and antique stores to find the hidden treasures. Spending time with her family was always her top priority.
Cheryll will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Thomas Carroll of Pemberville, OH, her two sons, Christopher Carroll of Huron, OH, and Jason (Ana) Carroll of Perrysburg, OH, and her daughter, Hope Carroll of Columbus, OH. She also leaves behind four grandchildren; Abigail (David) Schmidt, Nicholaus Carroll, Raeanne (Parker) Saddler, and Jacob Carroll, two great-grandchildren, Emelia and Emery Schmidt, her brother, Robert (Debbie) Higley of Williams Center, OH, and her sisters, Victoria (Paul) Groves of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Kay (Rick) Saaf of Ney, OH.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Randy Higley.
Visitation will be private at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Fr. John Stites officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society, or St. Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.