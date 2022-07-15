Cheryl Steinke (Neitz), 78, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1944 to the late Robert and Emma (Wentland) Neitz in Joplin, Missouri. She married Harold “Glynn” Steinke on July 21, 1972 and he survives her.
Cheryl is also survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Christopher) Peters; son, Gregory (Monica) Steinke; grandchildren: Avery, Carson, Beckett, and Cora; siblings: Robert, Phillip, Donald (Christina), and Laurie (Kevin). She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cheryl graduated from Rossford High School and went on to earn her Bachelors degree in Education from Bowling Green State University. She taught elementary for Rossford Schools at Glenwood and later Indian Hills Elementary until she retired in 2009. She joined Kappa Delta while at BGSU. Cheryl was an avid reader and was a member of two local book clubs. She was also a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and the Alpha Iota chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, the national sorority for retired teachers.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Clare Commons Memory Care Unit and the nurses at St. Luke’s Hospital for their exceptional care.
Memorial contribution in Cheryl’s honor may be gifted to Wood County Library or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green.
Visitation for Cheryl will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Cheryl’s funeral will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Hanneman Funeral Homes is honored to serve Cheryl's family