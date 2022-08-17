Cheryl L. Kinney, age 77, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at St. Lukes Hospital in Maumee. She was born on January 28, 1945, in Findlay, Ohio to the late Harry J. & Virginia L. “Petie” (Frankforther) Brueggemeier. Cheryl married Gary Kinney on September 2, 1967, and they later divorced.
Surviving Cheryl is her daughter, Daun (Steve) Sidle of Bowling Green; sons, Steve (Bobbie) Kinney, Randy (Carman) Kinney both of Wayne; sister, Gloria Lamb of Wayne; grandchildren, Aaron (Heather), Alyssa, Taylor (Anthony), Justin (Kiaya), Emily (Jacob), Zachary; step-grandchildren, Brooke, Tyler (Brianna); great-grandchildren; Gabriel, Isabella, Lillian, Parker, Veda, Ella, Adalyn, Carter, 3 babies on the way including Lucy & Judah; and her furry companion dog, Bo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry & Petie; grandson, Derek; and brothers-in-law, Gerald Lamb & Paul Gonyer.