Charlotte Travis, 81, of Weston, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Charlotte was born on March 4, 2021 in Milton Center, Ohio to the late John and Violet (Goodman) Drummer. She married the love of her life Paul Travis, Jr. on June 27, 1959 at the Assembly God Church in Weston, Ohio and they were married 45 years before he preceded her in death.
Charlotte was the Postmaster in Weston, Ohio for many years. She was a longtime member of Sonlight Church in Weston where she was very involved. Charlotte always volunteered for the American Red Cross Blood Drives and helped delivery daffodils. She was “Santa’s Helper” and answered the little kids letters to Santa.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter Pam Travis of Weston; granddaughters: Ashely (Leonard) Pontius of Keysville, VA, Nikki (Heather) Jackson of Bowling Green; great grandchildren Lyric and Harmony. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Paul and daughter Paula Pontius.
Visitation for Charlotte will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 W. Second Street, Grand Rapids, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held at Sonlight Church, 19920 Sand Ridge Road, Weston, Ohio on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow in Weston Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions in Charlotte’s honor may be gifted to Sonlight Church.
Hanneman Funeral Home - Grand Rapids is honored to serve Charlotte’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.