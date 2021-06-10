Charlotte Barringer of Callahan, Fla. passed away May 4 , 2021. She was formerly of North Baltimore, Ohio.
Charlotte was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to Garland and Inez Snyder Franks. Charlotte enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and taking vacations in Renfro Valley, Kentucky. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack W. Barringer Sr.; grandsons Robert Bobby Daniels Jr. and Dearl “Duke” Jordan Jr.; Son-in-law SFC Dearl W. Jordan Sr.; and brother Harry “Bud” Franks.
She is survived by her children Patty Barringer and Nola Jordan of North Baltimore, Terry Daniels of Bairdstown, Dawn (Tim) King of Bluffton, Jack (Mickey) Barringer Jr. of Cyber and Polly (Jay) Shuman of Callahan Fla.; brother Garland (June) Franks of North Baltimore; 16 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 32 great-great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and her fur baby Sadie the cat.
There will be a private graveside service at the cemetery on June 18 at 1:00 PM.