Charles W. “Rusty” Gates Jr., 83 years of age, and a resident of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Wood Haven Nursing Home.
Rusty was born November 11, 1937, in Cincinnati and spent many years in Norwalk and Amherst until moving to Bowling Green to be near his daughter.
Rusty attended Faith Baptist Church in Amherst. He proudly served his country as a Marine Corporal in the tank division. Much of his career was in sales and management in the trucking transportation industry. He owned his own sporting goods store at one point and told many tales of serving customers like baseball pro’s Johnny Bench and Pete Rose among others. In his younger days Rusty loved big fast cars, baseball, fishing, bowling, and golf. He enjoyed music and was known for his wonderful singing voice. In his later years his hobbies revolved around computer games and photography. Rusty had many stories of his life experiences that included crossing paths with several famous people. He loved to travel, and he never took the straight route to his destination but always loved to take the backroads and enjoy the scenery. As a family we recall a trip down an old country road in a big red Cadillac that ended with being chased by a bull!
Survivors include daughters, Susan M. Holmes, and Teresa L. (Don) Gentry; his grandchildren, Ryan Gates, Diana Gentry, Danielle (Eric) Shammo, and Delaney Gentry; five great grandchildren; his sister, Gloria (David) Kleinschmidt; his nephew, Dennis (Gayle) Gates, and his niece, Cheri (Mark) Price.
Rusty was preceded in death by his wife of forty-two years, Frances Gates (nee: Shaver); his son, Jeffrey Gates; his brother, Dennis Lee Gates; and his parents, Bertha Mae and Louis David Hillner (nee: Jackson)
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the National Wildlife Federation or Veteran charity of your choice.
