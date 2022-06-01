Charles Steven “Steve” Burdette, age 55, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green. He was born on June 24, 1966, in Bowling Green to the late Pastor E. Ray & Emma J. (Kirk) Burdette.
Surviving Steve is his sister, Loretta (Michael) Courtney, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray & Emma; and brother, Danny (Sherry) Burdette.
Among many hobbies over the years, Steve enjoyed listening to music, fishing, watching professional wrestling, was an avid BGSU sports fan, was always helping others, and loved to eat anything sweet. An important accomplishment in Steve’s life was that he competed in the Special Olympics, and he will always be remembered for his huge infectious smile and pure heart. If he could, Steve would love to tell everyone “I’m back home with Mom & Dad.”
Steve’s family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Willa Thomas and everyone at the Wood County Board of DD, and Patsy Haley, Steve’s caregiver, for the excellent care they provided to Steve over the last few years.
Friends will be received from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin Friday at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Graham Cemetery near Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to the Wood County Board of DD (1921 E. Gypsy Lane Rd Bowling Green, Ohio 43402). Online condolences may be sent to Steve’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.