Charles S. Tahy, Jr., age 91, of Fremont, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, February 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at his home. He was born on October 9, 1930, in Dowling, Ohio to the late Charles & Margaret (Mitchey) Tahy, Sr. Charles married Jean Adkins on June 7, 1952, at the Bradner United Methodist Church.
Surviving Charles is his loving wife of 69 years, Jean; daughter, Deb (Lee) Weiss of Fremont; sons, Tom (Kathy) Tahy of Wayne, Terry Tahy of Bradner; grandchildren, Tony (Stephanie) Tahy, Keri Smith, Zachary Schroeder, Harmony Tahy, Toby (Abigail) Tahy, Travis (Chelsie) Tahy; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Maggie, Ryder, Tatum, Eloise, Thomas, Lucille, & Theodore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Margaret; and brothers, Michael & John.
Charles was a 1948 graduate of Bradner High School, and then served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He then worked as a Facility Engineer at Teledyne Continental Motors where he retired from in 1992. Charles was a member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner, was a former Little League Coach in Bradner for many years. Among many hobbies, he enjoyed go karting, working on Harley’s (aka Chopper Charlie), playing cards, bowling, spending his winters in Florida, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Friends will be received from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM with Pastor Kevin Lehr officiating. Burial will be at Bradner Cemetery with Military Honors performed by the Albert Bowe American Legion. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Promedica Hospice.